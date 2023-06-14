Royals' Pasquantino (shoulder) to miss rest of season
Vinnie Pasquantino, Kyle Isbel - The Canadian Press
The Kansas City Royals will be without the services of Vinnie Pasquantino for the rest of the season.
The team announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old infielder requires surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Pasquantino had been placed on injured reserve on Saturday after exiting from the team's 3-2 loss on June 9 to the Baltimore Orioles.
In his second big-league season, the Richmond, VA native was batting .247 with nine home runs, 26 runs batted in and an OPS of .762 in 61 games.