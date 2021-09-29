Michael A. Taylor won't be hitting free agency after all.

The Kansas City Royals announced a two-year extension for the 30-year-old outfielder on Wednesday.

We have reached an agreement with CF Michael A. Taylor on a two-year extension, covering the 2022 and 2023 seasons!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/gNLLuRqrym — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 29, 2021

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $9 million.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Taylor is in his first year with the Royals after seven with the Washington Nationals.

In 137 games this season, Taylor is batting .244 with 12 home runs, 52 runs batted in and an OPS of .657.

Taylor was a member of the Nationals' 2019 World Series-winning squad.

The Royals are set to play the second game in a three-game series with Cleveland on Wednesday night before finishing their season with a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.