Veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman doesn't appear to have any shortage of suitors.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are interested in the services of the 34-year-old lefty.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman spent the past seven seasons with the New York Yankees. The Holguin, Cuba native struggled in 2022, posting career-worst marks in earned run average (4.46) and WHIP (1.431) over 36.1 innings of work over 43 appearances. Chapman just played the final season on a three-year, $48 million deal with the team.

He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and won the 2016 World Series as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Chapman is third among active players in saves with 315 and is 24th all-time.