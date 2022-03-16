Zack Greinke is headed back to where his Major League Baseball career started.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the veteran righty has signed with the Kansas City Royals.

Back to where it started! Royals in agreement with free-agent RHP Zack Greinke, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

The deal is pending a physical.

Last season with the Houston Astros, Greinke was 11-6 with a 4.16 earned run average and 1.170 WHIP in 171.0 innings pitched over 29 starts.

Now 38, Greinke spent seven seasons with the Royals from 2004 to 2010. In 2009, Greinke went 16-8 with an American League-best ERA of 2.16 en route to the AL Cy Young Award.

A native of Orlando, Greinke heads into his 19th big league season. Greinke also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Greinke is a six-time All-Star.