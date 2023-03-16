Bill Self will not be on the bench when defending champion Kansas opens their NCAA tournament on Thursday against Howard, the school announced.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will once again lead the No. 1 Jayhawks against the No. 16 Bison in Philadelphia.

The 60-year-old Self, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, recently underwent a procedure to unblock arteries in his heart. The school said on Wednesday that Self, who is in Philadelphia, was considered day-to-day.

“He’s doing well, he’s getting better all the time,” Roberts said on Wednesday. “We’re hopeful, and everything is day-to-day with him, but if you ask our guys, he got after them pretty good today so he was doing really well.”

The Jayhawks fell in the Big 12 final, 76-56, to Texas last weekend.

Self, at the helm of the program since 2003, is looking for a third national championship.