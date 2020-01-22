Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self issued a statement Wednesday afternoon suspending big man Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for his role in a on-court brawl with Kansas State Tuesday night.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference. As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

Self: "I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference. As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.” — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) January 22, 2020

With the Jayhawks dribbling out the clock out up 22 in the second half, De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon. As Gordon went for a late basket at the other end, De Sousa unleashed a vicious block and then stood over Gordon in a taunting fashion. De Sousa was handed a technical foul for taunting and other Kansas State players rushed toward him, prompting the melee.

The brawl involved plenty of pushing and shoving, dozens of punches and De Sousa picking up a stool before dropping it without hitting anyone. It took several minutes for coaching staffs and security to eventually separate the two teams.

Self called the situation an "embarrassment" after the game.

“It’s not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness. If I was a fan watching, depending on your perspective, there would be nothing about that intriguing me to watch more," he said.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again in New York on Feb. 29.