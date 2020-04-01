It's time to "wax on, wax off," as the cult classic The Karate Kid is coming to your television sets Thursday night.

The 1984 martial arts classic follows a young Ralph Macchio playing the role of Daniel LaRusso, who becomes the protégé of karate master Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in order to defend himself against school bullies, namely black belt Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). Elisabeth Shue plays Ali Mills, LaRusso's love interest.

The film was released on June 22, 1984 and received numerous nominations. Morita was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role.