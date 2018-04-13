Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson offered a touching tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Friday.

Karlsson, who is dealing with his own personal tragedy following the death of his baby son, posted a picture of a hockey stick propped up on his porch on Instagram with the caption, "I hope you guys are playing with my boy up there. Thinking of all of you."

Sixteen people have died as a result of a crash last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi truck just south of Nipawin, Sask. Another 13 people were injured.

The Broncos were headed to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League semifinal game.

Also Friday, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews and Winnipeg Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman delivered jerseys with the Broncos nameplate to Humboldt team representatives, a Jets spokesman said.

The jerseys were worn last Saturday when the Blackhawks and Jets played in Winnipeg.

Many Canadians have honoured the victims of the bus crash by taking pictures of hockey sticks on porches or outside doorways and uploading them to social media.

Karlsson and his wife Melinda announced in March that their son Axel was stillborn. It was the couple's first child.