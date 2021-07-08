Eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova reached her second Grand Slam final after rallying to beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at Wimbledon.

In a matchup of two big servers playing in their first Wimbledon semifinal, Pliskova won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sabalenka saved all eight break points she faced in the first set — including four at 5-5 — and then converted her first when Pliskova double-faulted on set point.

But Pliskova finally broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and again in the opening game of the third to take control.

She will face top-ranked Ash Barty in the final on Saturday.

Pliskova had not dropped a set in the tournament going into the match. She was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.