LAVAL, Que. — Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Laval Rocket 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in American Hockey League action.

Trevor Moore and Vincent LoVerde both scored in the first period for the Marlies (14-11-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Etienne Marcoux stopped 29 shots in net for Laval (12-15-4), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Rocket could not score on their two man advantages.