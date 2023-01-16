Katherine Sebov of Toronto, excited to be making her Grand Slam debut in Melbourne Park, was eliminated from the tournament in 65 minutes Monday night.

The Canadian qualifier, who had the difficult task of playing fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia of France — the 2022 WTA singles champion — as her opening act on the big stage, lost 6-3, 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena.

Sebov had 13 unforced errors, no aces, two double faults and only one backhand winner in the match. Garcia had five aces, 17 winners and pretty much dominated all other statistical categories.

Sebov, who turned 24 on Jan. 5 and came in at a career-high No. 191 in the WTA Tour rankings, said she was excited to play Garcia, noting before the match: "I have a game plan, and I think I have a good chance to give her a bad day."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.