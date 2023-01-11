MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Katherine Sebov reached the final round of the Australian Open qualifying draw on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia's Priscilla Hon.

Sebov, a 24-year-old from Toronto, had a 16-3 edge in winners and completed the victory in a tidy 62 minutes.

She will next face Switzerland's Simona Waltert for a spot in the main draw of the first Grand Slam event of the season.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., both dropped three-set decisions in their second-round qualification matches.

Clara Burel of France outlasted Zhao 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (2) and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas posted a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 win over Galarneau.

Six Canadian players are included in the main draw singles entry lists.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., are entered in the men's draw.

The women's draw includes Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino.

The doubles entry lists have yet to be released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.