Katherine Sebov is set to replace Bianca Andreescu for Canada's upcoming qualifier tie at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle during a match at the Miami Open on March 27.

In an update she had provided via Twitter on March 29, the 22-year-old said "it's tough to say how long it will take, but let's just say it could have been much worse."

Toronto's Sebov will join Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski in Vancouver when they take on Belgium April 14-15.

Canada and Belgium will be facing off for the fourth time at the event, with the Belgians winning the previous three occasions.

The winner of April's tie will qualify for the 2023 Finals in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.