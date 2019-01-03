Must See: Kawhi gets booed in return to San Antonio

There were many more boos than cheers as former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was introduced in his return to San Antonio Thursday night.

Leonard and ex-Spur Danny Green were given a video tribute prior to introductions commemorating their time in San Antonio. Unlike Leonard, Green was given a rousing ovation when his name was called.

The hostility toward Leonard continued after tip-off as the two-time All-Star was booed when he touched the ball. TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Leonard was also booed in the pre-game layup line.

“I’m not sure,” said Leonard of the reaction he expected prior to Thursday’s matchup. “We’ll see tonight, I don’t know.”

“I’m waiting to see,” said Green of Leonard’s anticipated reaction. “I’m hoping one thing, I can predict or guess another, but I’m waiting to see like everyone else.”