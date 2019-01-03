There were many more boos than cheers as former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was introduced in his return to San Antonio Thursday night.

Leonard and ex-Spur Danny Green were given a video tribute prior to introductions commemorating their time in San Antonio. Unlike Leonard, Green was given a rousing ovation when his name was called.

The hostility toward Leonard continued after tip-off as the two-time All-Star was booed when he touched the ball. TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Leonard was also booed in the pre-game layup line. 

“I’m not sure,” said Leonard of the reaction he expected prior to Thursday’s matchup. “We’ll see tonight, I don’t know.”

“I’m waiting to see,” said Green of Leonard’s anticipated reaction. “I’m hoping one thing, I can predict or guess another, but I’m waiting to see like everyone else.”