Must See: Kawhi gets booed in return to San Antonio

There were many more boos than cheers as former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was introduced in his return to San Antonio Thursday night and they persisted throughout the duration of the game.

Leonard and ex-Spur Danny Green were given a video tribute prior to introductions commemorating their time in San Antonio. Unlike Leonard, Green was given a rousing ovation when his name was called.

The hostility toward Leonard continued after tip-off as the two-time All-Star was booed whenever he touched the ball. TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Leonard was also booed in the pre-game layup line.

It didn't seem to surprise Leonard.

"No," Leonard said. "Media does a great mind to stir people's minds and to influence them to think a certain way. So, I already knew how that was going to be the way the media was."

"I felt badly about it," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Kawhi's a high-character guy. We all make decisions in our lives about what we're going to do with our futures and he has that same right as any of us. So, I felt badly, honestly."

San Antonio went on to win the game 125-107 behind the first triple-double of DeMar DeRozan's career.