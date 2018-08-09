Kawhi Leonard has finally spoken. Sort of.

Leonard released a statement thanking the city of San Antonio and the Spurs organization, bidding adieu to the place he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

Kawhi Leonard releases first statements since trade to Toronto, saying goodbye to San Antonio and the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/XxSUEwbrQ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2018

Leonard didn't directly mention Toronto or the Raptors, but did say that he was "looking forward to the next chapter in my career."

The statement is his first public address since the deal that sent him and Danny Green to Toronto for a package centred around guard DeMar DeRozan.

There have been multiple reports as to how Leonard received the trade to the Raptors, ranging from having no desire to play in Toronto to being excited about the move and potentially being open to to sticking around long-term.

One part of Leonard's statement includes a thank you to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, reading "THANK YOU Pop I'll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance."

The relationship between Leonard and his former coach seemed testy at points throughout last season as Leonard continued to sit out despite being medically cleared to play. Multiple reports indicated that Popovich and Leonard met in June but were apparently unable to repair the relationship between the club and the two-time defensive player of the year.

Leonard is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. For his career, the former 2013-14 Finals MVP averages 16.3 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds.

Read the full statement below:

San Antonio,

I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!

My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio.

THANK YOU to every one of my teammates I’ve played with over my seven years in the NBA.

THANK YOU Pop I’ll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance.

THANK YOU to the fans! There is not a more passionate or dedicated fan base than what I’ve witnessed in San Antonio.

Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more ups! – I’ll never forget what we shared and accomplished together.

While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!

THANK YOU!

--Kawhi Leonard