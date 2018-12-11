Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, who has a bruised right hip, will not play tonight in the team's road game against the Los Angeles Clippers, head coach Nick Nurse said prior to tipoff.

Nurse, who was away from the team yesterday following the death of his mother, will coach in tonight's game.

Nurse said Leonard tweaked his hip in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Leonard participated in shootaround this morning, but still felt sore afterwards.

Prior to Leonard's injury, Nurse said tonight's game against the Clippers and tomorrow's against the Golden State Warriors, were targeted to be the first back-to-back games that Leonard would play in this season.

The 27-year-old has played in 22 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 26.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.