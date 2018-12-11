Stephen A.: Raptors only East team Celtics have to worry about

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a bruised right hip.

Tonight's game against the Clippers is the first game of a back-to-back, with the Raptors taking on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday.

Leonard has yet to play a back-to-back this season.

The 27-year-old has played in 22 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 26.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.