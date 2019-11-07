Kawhi expected back in lineup as Clippers battle Blazers on TSN

McMenamin: Playoff memories of Kawhi will mean more than regular season games

Following outcry over Kawhi Leonard sitting Wednesday night against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Leonard is expected back in the lineup Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

It was the second game Leonard missed this season.

The NBA issued a statement Wednesday afternoon claiming Leonard was "managing a knee injury" as justification for the absence. Los Angeles went on to lose the game 129-124.

Final: Bucks 129, Clippers 124.



Clippers are now 5-3 entering tomorrow's game vs. Portland. Kawhi Leonard is expected to play vs. the Trail Blazers. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) November 7, 2019

Catch tonight's game LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

Portland takes on Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.