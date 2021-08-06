There will be no high-stakes free agency courtship for Kawhi Leonard like there was in the summer of 2019.

Days after opting out of the remaining year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has decided on re-signing with the team, reports Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes.

Free agent star Kawhi Leonard has decided that he is re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and terms are being discussed, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 6, 2021

Leonard, 30, is expected to miss most of the 2021-2022 season after undergoing surgery for a partial ACL in his right knee incurred during the Clippers' second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. Leonard missed the entirety of the team's six-game Western Conference Finals loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In 52 games last season, Leonard averaged 24.8 points a game on .518 shooting with 6.5 boards and 5.2 assists over 34.1 minutes a night.

A native of Los Angeles, Leonard heads into his 11th NBA season. Before joining the Clippers, the San Diego State spent the 2018-2019 season with the Toronto Raptors, in which he won the NBA title, following seven seasons the San Antonio Spurs