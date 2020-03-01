LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to four with a 136-130 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams also had 24 points. The Clippers — who shot 59.2% from the field — trailed by two at halftime but took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Sixers 38-24.

The game was tied at 89 before Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run. Leonard scored 11 points in the period and George had eight.

Harrell's dunk with 8:37 remaining in the game gave the Clippers a 117-103 lead. Philadelphia made a final charge to close within 125-121 with 3 minutes left but Williams' jumper and Leonard's pullup thwarted the rally.

Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 39 points, including seven 3-pointers. The first-year guard had 26 points in the first half, which tied a team season high. Former Clippers forward Tobias Harris had 25 points and Alec Burks 15.

Philadelphia started fast, making 11 of its first 13 from the field to take a 25-11 lead midway through the first quarter as Milton scored 11, including seven straight at one point.

Los Angeles cut the margin down to five at the end of the first quarter and then scored the first seven points in the second to take its first lead at 41-39 on a pair of free throws by Harrell with 9:58 remaining in the first half.

The remainder of the quarter saw five ties and three lead changes before the Sixers went into the locker room with a 72-70 halftime advantage.

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson suffered a bruised nose during the second quarter and did not return. The 76ers said he was in the NBA's concussion protocol and will be reassessed Monday. He had nine points in 10 minutes. ... It was the second time Philadelphia scored at least 70 points in the first half this season. It had 77 at Cleveland on Dec. 7.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac made his 200th career regular-season appearance and finished with four points.

UP NEXT

76ers: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday.

Clippers: Have three of their next four on the road, beginning Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

