Despite his stellar performance Friday night in the Raptors' 126-110 win over the Cavaliers, Kawhi Leonard will once again sit out a back-to-back when Toronto takes on the 76ers tomorrow in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry and Danny Green, who both sat out Friday’s win because of injuries, are questionable to play.

In his post-game availability on Friday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said that Leonard would not play against the 76ers. Leonard, who played in just nine games last season with the Spurs because of a quadriceps injury, has not played in any of the Raptors’ back-to-backs this season.

Nurse also said that there's a chance that, Lowry and Green who have thigh and knee injuries, respectively, could play in Philadelphia. Lowry's injury has caused the point guard to miss four straight games.

Nurse did not speak about the availability of Serge Ibaka, who missed his second straight game on Friday because of a knee injury.

Jonas Valanciunas continues to remain out after dislocating his thumb in a win against the Warriors on Dec. 12. He is not expected back until mid-January.