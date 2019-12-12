TORONTO – The reigning NBA Champions continue to break audience records on TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader. Preliminary overnight data from Numeris confirms that the Toronto Raptors’ Wednesday night game against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers attracted an average audience of nearly 1 million viewers on TSN, making it the most-watched regular season NBA game on record. Nearly 3.2 million unique Canadian viewers tuned in for some part of the game.

The game featured Leonard, the former Raptors superstar and 2019 NBA FINALS MVP, returning to Toronto for the first time since signing with the Clippers in the off-season. Leonard was presented with his championship ring during a pre-game ceremony, during which audiences peaked at nearly 1.5 million viewers.

Live streaming starts for the game were up +61% compared to TSN’s previous highest Raptors game this season. The game also attracted major engagement on TSN’s official social media platforms, with more than 4 million impressions and nearly 400,000 video views on Instagram, and more than 1.5 million video views on Twitter.

The Raptors face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN (TSN’s complete Raptors broadcast schedule is available here). Raptors coverage on TSN is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app.