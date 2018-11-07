Kawhi Leonard will play in tonight's matchup with the Sacramento Kings, head coach Nick Nurse announced.

Leonard has missed the last two games after leaving Friday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns late in the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Nurse hinted earlier Wednesday that Leonard would be healthy enough to make his return. In seven games as a Raptor, he is averaging just over 26 points per game. As a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard went 17-2 in games against the Kings, including 11-1 at Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena.

Despite the absence of Leonard, the Raptors have won their last two games, beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz comfortably. They're currently tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA at 10-1.

But it wasn't all positive news on the injury front Wednesday for the Raps. The Athletic's Blake Murphy reports that forward C.J. Miles will miss tonight's game with hip bursitis, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day that guard Norman Powell will miss between four and six weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered Monday night against the Jazz.

Following their matchup with the Kings, Toronto will return home to take on the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Watch tonight's game LIVE on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5 at 9:30pm et/6:30pm pt.