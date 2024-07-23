SEGOVIA, Spain — Kayla Alexander had 21 points and six rebounds as Canada's women's basketball team continued its preparations for the Paris Olympics with a 77-74 win over No. 3 Australia on Tuesday.

Natalie Achonwa added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and six rebounds for No. 5 Canada, while Bridget Carleton chipped in with 10 points.

Jade Melbourne led Australia with a game-high 23 points.

The two teams will meet again on Aug. 1 in preliminary-round play at the Paris Games.

Canada improved to 1-2 in pre-Olympic play and played its first game with WNBA players Carleton, Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse in the lineup.

The Canadians finish their tune-up Wednesday against Spain in Segovia before opening Olympic play July 29 against host France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.