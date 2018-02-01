With the National Hockey League's Feb. 26 trade deadline rapidly approaching, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli plays the TradeCentre Match Game: Proposing a number of potential team fits for players on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Today, we examine potential new homes for Edmonton Oilers winger Patrick Maroon.

Match Game 2018

Patrick Maroon

Patrick Maroon Team Pos Age GP G P 17-18 Cap Hit Past 17-18 Edm LW 29 47 13 26 $1.5M UFA

Minnesota Wild: There are a number of ways in which GM Chuck Fletcher could add to the Wild, who exit the break on the playoff bubble. One could certainly be at second line left wing. Zach Parise is still finding his way back from back surgery and Daniel Winnik, Joel Eriksson-Ek and Tyler Ennis have all cycled through Bruce Boudreau’s lineup. Maroon brings size and a history with Boudreau that has brought out some of the best hockey in his career.

Nashville Predators: Mike Fisher’s surprising return from retirement doesn’t change the fact GM David Poile is on the prowl for a top-six scoring winger. One of the NHL’s biggest movers and shakers will stop at nothing to try and position the Preds for another run at the Stanley Cup. Maroon could float up and down the lineup. The question is whether coach Peter Laviolette would have interest. Laviolette overlapped with Maroon at the beginning of his career in Philadelphia, when he was dismissed from their AHL team midseason. But that was a long time ago.

St. Louis Blues: We’ve seen what kind of impact player Maroon can be when he’s motivated and he just happens to be from the St. Louis. Would a return home bring out the best in Maroon again? GM Doug Armstrong is in the market for a top-six forward. He would slot in nicely on Paul Stastny’s left wing, where Ivan Barbashev was skating coming out of the All-Star break. Also, his $1.5 million salary cap hit wouldn’t require much finagling, even for the cap-strapped Blues - and he could even be a candidate to re-sign.