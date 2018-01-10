As the National Hockey League's Feb. 26 trade deadline approaches, TSN Hockey's experts and analysts propose their own series of trades they think would benefit teams in the long and short term.

Today, Ray Ferraro suggests a deal that would help two struggling Canadian teams - the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton receives: Max Pacioretty, LW

Montreal receives: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C

Ray on why this would make sense: Edmonton is struggling and have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl locked in for eight years. Todd McLellan isn't going anywhere in the short term. A lot of people imagine that the Oilers would sell off pieces, but what if it wasn't a sell off?

What if there's a deal to be made between Edmonton and Montreal that involves RNH - and Pacioretty's in it? And there were other pieces to balance the way that works?

Edmonton would get a shooter that would look good at McDavid's side and Montreal would get someone who looks pretty good in that centre spot. Maybe there's a deal there that really isn't a 'sell' because of the age of the players, but is a deal for both teams involving players that they really need.

And it's a shakeup to both rosters. These two aren't bit players - Pacioretty is the Habs' captain and when you don't score when you're supposed to score and you're standing there waiting to score, nothing happens. He's a stride or two from where he needs to be, he stands around a lot waiting for the puck to come so he can shoot it. When he's trying to make the plays that Alex Radulov once made for him, he's trying to become somthing that he's not. Nugent-Hopkins is among Edmonton's most consistent players and this has been his best year for sure.