TABLE 1

 

GTHL Registration

 
Season A,' 'AA' and 'AAA' MHL House League  Total
2021-22 8,998 4,269 13,483 26,750
2020-21 0 0 0 0
2029-20 8,861 4,509 18,335 31,705
2018-19 8,890 4,530 19,254 32,674
2017-18 8,720 4,659 18,197 31,576
2016-17 8,684 4,892 18,854 32,430
2015-16 8,694 5,415 19,296 33,405
2014-15 8,774 5,705 19,279 33,758
2013-14 9,373 5,939 18,290 33,602
 

 

TABLE 2

 

GTHL Revenue in 2021-22

Revenue Source Earnings
Arenas $5.9M
Team Fees $987K
Insurance $934,263
Tournaments $234,293
Sponsorships and Marketing $227,843
Government Assistance $181,507
Total Revenue $8.8M

 

TABLE 3

 

GTHL Corporate Sponsors

Companies
Scotiabank
Toronto Maple Leafs
Pro Hockey Life
Gatorade

-The GTHL says it is exploring new sponsor agreements with Bauer and Tim Hortons.

 

TABLE 4

 

Player Demographics

Background Percentage
White 59.6
Prefer not to answer 17.7
Multi-racial 9.2
East Asian 6.2
Not specified 2.5
South Asian 1.8
Black 1.1
Indigenous 0.4
Arab 0.4
Hispanic 0.3
West/Central Asian and/or Middle Eastern 0.3

 

 

 