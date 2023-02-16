2h ago
TABLE 1
GTHL Registration
|Season
|A,' 'AA' and 'AAA'
|MHL
|House League
|Total
|2021-22
|8,998
|4,269
|13,483
|26,750
|2020-21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2029-20
|8,861
|4,509
|18,335
|31,705
|2018-19
|8,890
|4,530
|19,254
|32,674
|2017-18
|8,720
|4,659
|18,197
|31,576
|2016-17
|8,684
|4,892
|18,854
|32,430
|2015-16
|8,694
|5,415
|19,296
|33,405
|2014-15
|8,774
|5,705
|19,279
|33,758
|2013-14
|9,373
|5,939
|18,290
|33,602
TABLE 2
GTHL Revenue in 2021-22
|Revenue Source
|Earnings
|Arenas
|$5.9M
|Team Fees
|$987K
|Insurance
|$934,263
|Tournaments
|$234,293
|Sponsorships and Marketing
|$227,843
|Government Assistance
|$181,507
|Total Revenue
|$8.8M
TABLE 3
GTHL Corporate Sponsors
|Companies
|Scotiabank
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Pro Hockey Life
|Gatorade
-The GTHL says it is exploring new sponsor agreements with Bauer and Tim Hortons.
TABLE 4
Player Demographics
|Background
|Percentage
|White
|59.6
|Prefer not to answer
|17.7
|Multi-racial
|9.2
|East Asian
|6.2
|Not specified
|2.5
|South Asian
|1.8
|Black
|1.1
|Indigenous
|0.4
|Arab
|0.4
|Hispanic
|0.3
|West/Central Asian and/or Middle Eastern
|0.3