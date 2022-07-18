37m ago
Kings' Murray named Summer League MVP
Keegan Murray's NBA career hasn't even started yet, but he's already claimed a piece of hardware. The Sacramento Kings forward has been named Summer League Most Valuable Player.
TSN.ca Staff
The fourth overall pick of last month's NBA Draft out of Iowa, Murray averaged 23.3 points on .500 shooting, 7.3 boards and 2.0 assists.
This is the 15th time in which the Summer League has handed out an MVP. Previous winners have included Blake Griffin, John Wall and Damian Lillard.
Murray is the second Kings player to win the honour after Davion Mitchell, who shared the award last season with Brooklyn Nets point guard Cam Thomas.