Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Most Valuable Player of NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022.



The fourth overall pick of last month's NBA Draft out of Iowa, Murray averaged 23.3 points on .500 shooting, 7.3 boards and 2.0 assists.

This is the 15th time in which the Summer League has handed out an MVP. Previous winners have included Blake Griffin, John Wall and Damian Lillard.

Murray is the second Kings player to win the honour after Davion Mitchell, who shared the award last season with Brooklyn Nets point guard Cam Thomas.