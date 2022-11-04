The Los Angeles Chargers announced via their depth chart that they will be without star wide receiver Keenan Allen due to a hamstring injury for the second time this season.

The 30-year-old wide out missed Weeks 2-6 earlier in the regular season due to a hamstring injury. Allen returned to play in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., and product of the University of California, Allen has played in two games this season, hauling in six receptions for 77 yards. In the 2021 season, Allen made 106 receptions for 1,138 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Allen is the second star wide out for the Chargers as adjacent threat, Mike Williams, is currently out with an ankle injury. This leaves Canadian Joshua Palmer, who was a full participant in practice on Friday, as the one of the few healthy targets for quarterback Justin Herbert.