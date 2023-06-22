PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute to give the Chicago Fire a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

It was Kamara's 144th career goal, moving him within a goal of Landon Donovan (145), who sits in second on Major League Soccer's career scoring list. Chris Wondolowski is the league's all-time leader with 171 goals.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Fire. It was Chicago's first victory over the Timbers after five losses and five draws. The last meeting was in 2019, a 3-2 Timbers’ victory in Portland.

Chicago took an early lead on Fabian Herbers' goal in the eighth minute. Hebers scored on a late run into the box off a cross by Brian Gutiérrez.

Franck Boli scored for the Timbers in the 26th minute to pull into a tie.

Chicago (4-6-8) was coming off a disheartening 2-1 loss to Columbus last weekend. The Crew won it on a half-field strike by Lucas Zelarayan in stoppage time after Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri scored the equalizer in the 88th minute. Shaqiri did not play against the Timbers.

Portland's last game ended in a 0-0 draw with the Earthquakes in San Jose last weekend. The Timbers (5-8-6) have just one victory in their previous six matches.

