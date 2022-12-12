The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday evening that running backs coach Kelly Jeffrey has been appointed the team's new offensive coordinator.

Jeffrey joined the Roughriders in 2022 as their running backs coach and helped featured back Jamal Morrow rush for 666 yards making him the Canadian Football League's fourth-highest rusher. Along with Morrow, Jeffrey helped Frankie Hickson amass a sixth-best 533 yards.

“Kelly Jeffrey is an outstanding coach and a man of high character and integrity,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson in a statement. “We are thrilled that he has accepted the offensive coordinator job and look forward to an outstanding year with him leading the offence in 2023.”

Prior to joining the Green and White, Jeffrey was on staff with the Edmonton Elks in 2020 and was the special teams coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts in 2016.