Kelly's Argos, Adams' Lions square off in battle of CFL's last undefeated teams on TSN

Chad Kelly and his Toronto Argonauts (2-0) welcome Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions (3-0) to BMO Field Monday night for a marquee matchup on TSN between the last remaining undefeated teams in the Canadian Football League.

Fresh off a 109th Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers when the then-rookie quarterback propelled the Double Blue to their first league title since 2017, much was made about whether the 29-year-old Kelly could be an every-week starter in the CFL.

Through three undefeated weeks, the Buffalo native has emphatically answered that and silenced any remaining doubt, proving that the former ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ is anything but.

Kelly's and the Argonauts' season opener against their rivalled Hamilton Tiger-Cats couldn't have gone any better. The second-year pivot threw for 238 yards and rushed for a trio of touchdowns as the Argos trounced the Tiger-Cats to the tune of 32-14 on a night where their CFL-record 18th Grey Cup banner had a front-row seat.

Kelly's encore performance came in a tightly-contested 43-31 win against the Edmonton Elks in Week 3, throwing for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

While Kelly has shown he can attack the field through the air, the Boatmen's two-headed monster in veteran Andrew Harris and A.J. Ouellette, who rushed for three touchdowns against the Elks alone, has proven to also be a vital part of the Argo's offence thus far into the season.

Defensive play for the Argos has been highlighted and emboldened by the newcomers: defensive back Adarius Pickett, defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade, and former Lion Jordan Williams.

Pickett came to the Argonauts in free agency following time with the Montreal Alouettes and, through two games, is among the CFL leaders with 13 solo tackles and tied for fourth in the league with two sacks.

After a Cinderella 2022 season that turned into a pumpkin at midnight at the hands of the Blue Bombers in the Western Final, the Lions entered the 2023 season surrounded by questions much like the Argonauts, plagued by the departure of Most Outstanding Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Victoria-born, Oakville-raised product captured the hearts of CFL fans in his second year, though an untimely injury to his foot paved the way for Adams to join the fold by way of a trade with the Alouettes.

Through three games and three consecutive wins, Adams has had a renascence under centre, harking back to his efforts in the 2019 season.

It was then when the former Oregon Duck was bandied about for Most Outstanding Player honours for his 3,942 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns, the now 30-year-old has given every indication he has returned to form as he is tied with Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris for the most passing touchdowns (5) and trails the first-year Rider by just six yards for the league-lead in passing yardage with 861.

His season began in Calgary against the Stampeders, where he threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

His Week 2 victim, the Elks, watched as Adams threw for another 300-plus yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Most recently, Adams completed 20 of his 29 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns against the Blue Bombers in a one-sided 30-6 win.

Fuelling Adams and the Lions' offence has been standout wide receiver Dominique Rhymes, who is tied with Riders receiver Samuel Emilus for the league lead in touchdowns with three apiece, and the league's second-most rusher Taquan Mizzell.

On the other side of the ball, led by Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo, the Lions march the league's No. 1 defence, having only allowed seven points per game.

Lokombo and the Lions’ defence held Jake Maier and the Stampeders to 15 points in their season-opening game, pitched a shutout against the Elks, and most recently held the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers to six points just a week ago.