LIMA, Peru — Canada's Kelsey Mitchell set a Pan American Games record while qualifying for the cycling track women's sprint on Saturday.

Mitchell, of Sherwood Park, Alta., completed the qualifying for the 200-metre race in 10.89 seconds, topping the field and beating the previous Pan Am record time of 10.992 set by Canadian Monique Sullivan at the 2015 event in Toronto.

Mitchell also edged Ecuador's Genesis Lozano Tarira in the head-to-head format in the 1/8th final to advance to the quarterfinals.

Amelia Walsh of Ayr, Ont., also advanced to the quarterfinals, edging Argentina's Joanne Rodriguez Hacohen.

Mitchell will face Rodriguez Hacohen in the quarterfinal round later Saturday while Walsh goes up against Mexico's Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez.

BASEBALL

Canada's baseball team was scheduled to play Nicaragua in Super Round action later Saturday. Canada, the back-to-back gold medallists at the Pan Am Games, is coming off its first loss of the tournament, an 8-5 defeat against Puerto Rico.

RACQUETBALL

Canada's Samuel Murray of Baie-Comeau, Que., defeated Argentina's Fernando Kurzbard 2-0 in men's preliminary-round action. Coby Iwaasa of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Shalom Manzuri of Argentina 2-1. On the women's side, Montrela's Frederique Lambert lost 2-0 to American Rhona Rajsich. Jennifer Saunders of Thompson, Man., also fell 2-0 to Kelani Lawrence of the U.S.

CANOE/KAYAK

Ottawa's Lois Betteridge qualified for the women's C1 semifinal while Liam Smedley of Dunrobin, Ont., earned a spot through in the men's C1. Ottawa's Keenan Simpson qualified for the semis in the K1 while Olivia Norman, also from Ottawa, is through on the women's side.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canada looks to finish the first round at 3-0 with a win over host Peru when the teams meet later Saturday. The hosts are 0-2 at the Pan Ams.

DIVING

Canadians Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito were to compete in the women's 10-metre platform final later Saturday. McKay qualified in second place while Benfeito was fifth. On the men's side, Canada's Phillipe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac competed in the three-metre synchronized springboard.

EQUESTRIAN

In eventing, Canadians Jessica Phoenix, Karl Slezak, Colleen Loach and Dana Cooke qualified for the individual and team cross country categories. Both finals go Sunday.