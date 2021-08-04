Kemba Walker is going home.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the veteran point guard and Bronx native with sign with the New York Knicks once his buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder is finalized.

Kemba Walker is finalizing a contract buyout with the Thunder and the New York Knicks will sign the four-time NBA All-Star as a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Walker, 31, was traded to the Thunder, alongside two first-round picks from the Boston Celtics in June in a deal that saw Al Horford return to the Celtics.

A product of Connecticut, Walker is headed into his 11th NBA season. Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before playing the last two in Boston.

In 43 games last season, the four-time All-Star averaged 19.9 points on .420 shooting with 4.9 assists and 4.0 boards over 31.8 minutes a night.