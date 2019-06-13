Walker: 'I would take less' than max to stay

With his selection to the All-NBA Third Team, impending free agent guard Kemba Walker is eligible to sign a designated veteran contract that could pay him up to $38 million a season, but the three-time All-Star said he's willing to take less if it means the Charlotte Hornets can build around him.

Walker met with local media on Thursday.

"Yeah, I would take less," Walker told Nick Carboni of WCNC. "Sure, why not? I would take less."

A designated veteran deal means a player can earn up to 35 per cent of a club's full team salary, but doing so with the Hornets would almost assuredly guarantee that the team couldn't afford to build a supporting cast around Walker to compete.

With Marvin Williams and Bismack Biyombo activating their player options, the club currently has $97.5 million in salary commitments. Nicolas Batum is set to earn $25.6 million next season which represents 16.2 per cent of the cap.

A product of UCONN, the 29-year-old Walker had a career year in 2018-19, averaging 25.6 points on .434 shooting, 5.9 assists and 4.4 boards over 34.9 minutes a night.

Next season will be The Bronx, NY native's ninth NBA campaign.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Walker is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Walker is set to join USA Basketball's August camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup beginning on August 31 in China.