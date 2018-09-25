How long can McDavid's run at the top last?

Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny left Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury and will not return, the club announced.

Kempny took a high hit from Robert Bortuzzo and stayed down for a bit before eventually going off the ice on his own.

In 53 games last season split between the Caps and Chicago Blackhawks, Kempny posted three goals and seven assists.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was also injured after appearing to take a shot off the right hand but re-entered the game.

Washington will be back in action Friday as they host the Carolina Hurricanes.