'I honestly didn't know anything about it': Ex-Astro Giles reacts to sign-stealing scandal

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles says he wasn't aware of any sign stealing when he was a member of the the Houston Astros during the 2017 season.

Giles, who was in Toronto Saturday for the Blue Jays' jersey reveal, answered the question with a simple "no," according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 18, 2020

The 29-year-old appeared in 63 games with the Astros in 2017, posting a 1-3 record with a 2.30 ERA and 34 saves in 38 opportunities. Giles pitched in seven games in the playoffs, finishing with a 11.74 ERA as Houston won their first World Series in franchise history.

The Blue Jays acquired Giles in 2018 as part of the Roberto Osuna deal.