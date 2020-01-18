1h ago
Blue Jays CP Giles says he wasn't aware of Astros' sign stealing
Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles says he wasn't aware of any sign stealing when he was a member of the the Houston Astros during the 2017 season. Giles, who was in Toronto Saturday for the Blue Jays' jersey reveal, answered the question with a simple "no" when asked the question, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old appeared in 63 games with the Astros in 2017, posting a 1-3 record with a 2.30 ERA and 34 saves in 38 opportunities. Giles pitched in seven games in the playoffs, finishing with a 11.74 ERA as Houston won their first World Series in franchise history.
The Blue Jays acquired Giles in 2018 as part of the Roberto Osuna deal.