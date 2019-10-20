TORONTO — Kenny Agostino and Egor Korshkov scored shootout goals to lift the Toronto Marlies to a 6-5 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, stretching their undefeated run in the American Hockey League to six games.

Agostino also scored in regulation for the Marlies (6-0-0) and Garrett Wilson supplied the tying goal midway through the third period on his first of the season.

Tanner MacMaster, Pontus Aberg and Rasmus Sandin supplied the rest of Toronto's offence.

Justin Scott led the Monsters (3-3-1) with a pair of goals. Zac Dalpe, Sam Vigneault, and Kole Sherwood also scored.

Marlies goaltender Joseph Woll made 21 saves. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 25 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.