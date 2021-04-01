TORONTO — Kenny Agostino and Nic Petan each had a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal third period, and the Toronto Marlies beat the Stockton Heat 5-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Tyler Gaudet and Nick Robertson also scored in the final frame to help Toronto earn its third win in a row.

Kalle Kossila opened the scoring in the second period for the Marlies (10-8-1), who got 22 saves from Joseph Woll.

Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen had goals for the Heat (9-9-1).

Garret Sparks stopped 26-of-30 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.