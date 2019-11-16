Agostino's hat-trick lifts Toronto Marlies to victory over the Texas Stars

TORONTO — Kenny Agostino had a hat trick to lead the Toronto Marlies to an 8-4 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Nicholas Baptiste and Pierre Engvall each added a pair of goals for the Marlies (9-2-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves for the win.

Michael Mersch replied for Texas (3-11-2) with two goals of his own.

Landon Bow turned away 21-of-28 shots before being pulled near the halfway mark of the second period. Jake Oettinger stopped 16 shots in relief.

The Stars went 0 for 3 with the man advantage and Toronto was 1 for 5 on the power play.