The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenceman Martin Marincin to the Toronto Marlies, the team announced.

Galchenyuk, 27, was acquired by the team on Feb. 15 but has yet to crack the Leafs' lineup.

In eight games with the Ottawa Senators this season, the No. 3 pick in the 2012 draft scored one goal.

Marincin, 29, has spent six seasons with the Leafs organization, playing in 142 games, scoring four goals and adding 19 assists.

The defenceman has yet to play a game this season.

In a corresponding move, forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren have been reassigned to the Toronto Maple Leafs taxi squad.

In eight games this season with the Toronto Marlies, Agostino has scored two goals and recorded seven points.

He has appeared in 85 NHL games in his career, scoring eight times and adding 22 assists.

Liljegren has also enjoyed a good start to the AHL season, picking up six points in eight games.