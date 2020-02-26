What affect could the NFL's new proposed CBA have on the CFL?

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive back Kenny Ladler to a one-year deal Tuesday.

Ladler split the last two seasons with the NFL's Washington Redskins and New York Giants. He appeared in nine regular-season games, registering 13 combined tackles.

Prior to going to the NFL, Ladler spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos (2016-17). He played in 34 regular-season contests, registering 156 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown and three forced fumbles.