20m ago
Ladler returns from NFL, signs with Lions
The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive back Kenny Ladler to a one-year deal Tuesday.
Ladler split the last two seasons with the NFL's Washington Redskins and New York Giants. He appeared in nine regular-season games, registering 13 combined tackles.
Prior to going to the NFL, Ladler spent two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos (2016-17). He played in 34 regular-season contests, registering 156 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown and three forced fumbles.