Free agent wide receiver Kenny Lawler has made his commitment to join the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Naylor says Lawler will earn $300,000 which would make him the highest paid receiver in the CFL.

Hearing that former @Wpg_BlueBombers WR Kenny Lawler has made his commitment to the @elks. At $300k, he becomes the @CFL’s highest paid receiver.#CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 7, 2022

The 27-year-old spent his first two CFL seasons with the Winning Blue Bombers, winning the Grey Cup each time.

In 2021, Lawler recorded 64 receptions for 1,014 yards and six touchdowns.

The Pomona, Calif., native attended training camp with the BC Lions in 2018, but was released and eventually signed with the Blue Bombers ahead of the 2019 season.

Lawler returned to Winnipeg for the 2021 campaign after signing a one-year extension.

Lawler was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent time on their practice squad in 2016 and 2017.

In 29 career CFL games, Lawler has 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns.