The Elite and The Inner Circle have had many run-ins during their time in AEW, but this Wednesday on Dynamite, gold will be at stake as Kenny Omega puts the AAA Mega Campeón Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara. Dynamite will air LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.



The event will be held in an empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla.

The warring factions were supposed to meet this week in the first ever Blood and Guts match, where the object is to make your opponents submit or surrender, however, due to the restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one time, that has been postponed.



Instead, Guevara will try to take the title Omega captured at Héroes Inmortales XIII in Orizaba, Veracruz Mexico on Oct. 19 of last year.



The Canadian defeated Fénix, one half of AEW’s Lucha Brothers, to claim the gold at Coliseo "La Concordia"



"I've always been a man who said to make history everywhere I go," Omega told AAA’s Hugo Savinovich after the victory. "That title, the Mega Championship, you might see it back in Mexico, but you will, I promise you, you will see it in AEW."



Omega will be defending the belt for the second time in the promotion, as he successfully retained against Jack Evans on AEW Dark in November.



Omega will not be the only Canadian in the spotlight Wednesday night at Dynamite, as Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho will come face-to-face with the newest member of the Elite: Matt Hardy.



The Broken One made a surprise debut at last week’s Dynamite to even the odds heading into the Blood and Guts match. While we’ll have to wait and see if he will tip the scales in the battle, the two veterans will have a confrontation at Daily’s Place on Wednesday.



Cody Rhodes will also face Jimmy Havoc on Wednesday’s card.

