Keon Hatcher, Anthony Lanier II and Pete Robertson have been named the Canadian Football League’s top performers for Week 4 of the 2022 season, the league announced Tuesday.

Hatcher hauled in all seven targets for the B.C. Lions for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown in their 34-31 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

The 27-year-old former University of Arkansas Razorback leads all Lions in receiving yards (289).

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had Lanier and Robertson recognized for their stand-out performances in the team' 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Lanier II recorded three tackles and career-high three sacks, while Robertson recorded two tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Roberson and Lanier II lead the league in sacks with seven and four, respectively.