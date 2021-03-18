Einarson/Gushue get off to strong start at Mixed Doubles

The duo of 2021 Scotties winner Kerri Einarson and 2020 Brier winner Brad Gushue got off to a strong start in the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship Thursday.

Einarson and Gushue defeated the tandem of Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-1 in the first draw of the tournament to get off to a winning start in Pool B.

Joining Einarson and Gushue in the win column in Pool B was the team of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, who defeated Émilie and Robert Desjardins 8-3 to start their tournament.

There were also two games in Pool A in Draw 1 Thursday. Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding edged Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant 7-6 while Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott defeated Clancy Grandy/Patrick Janssen 8-2.