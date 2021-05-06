Einarson, Canada fall to Japan, remain in playoff hunt at worlds

Canada's Team Kerri Einarson fall 6-5 to Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura, snapping their five-game win streak at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

The Canadians remain in the mix with a 6-6 record, holding down the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Canada has one more matchup against China left on their schedule.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Friday afternoon at the earliest. As a result, follow the end by end action with TSN.ca's LIVE curling blog.

Canada vs. Japan

5-6

Final

10th End

Japan makes the hit and takes the win 6-5.

Japan makes the hit for the win. pic.twitter.com/lXs2rhoHnA — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Ninth End

Canada makes an open hit for two. Japan leads 6-5 and has the hammer heading into the 10th end.

Canada makes the hit for the deuce. Japan with a 6-5 leads and the hammer in end 10. Time to put our steal pants on! Let's go, Team Canada! pic.twitter.com/xWC1Hr2r2H — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Eighth End

Japan completes a well-executed raise and scores two to extend their lead to 6-3 after the eighth end.

Well-executed raise by Japan for the deuce. 🇯🇵 with a 6-3 lead after 8 ends. pic.twitter.com/jUtiIEjpmE — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Seventh End

Canada has the chance to draw to half of the 4ft for a deuce. The shot is heavy but Canada still end up with a single point to make it 4-3 Japan heading into the eighth end.

It's heavy, so it's a single point for Canada. Japan leads 4-3 with the hammer heading into end 8. pic.twitter.com/e4eHZENhWG — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Sixth End

Canada was a couple of feet heavy with their last shot, allowing Japan to play the nose hit for two and take a 4-2 lead after six ends.

Japan makes it and takes a 4-2 lead after 6 ends. Let's go, Canada!! pic.twitter.com/5DikJDNAIw — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Fifth End

Japan peels out Canada's final stone to blank the fifth end. The teams remain tied 2-2.

Japan peels out to blank the fifth end. 2-2 heading into the break! pic.twitter.com/6BvQP5eRri — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Fourth End

Japan noses, leaving an open hit and a deuce for Canada, who tie it up at 2-2 after four ends.

"Just clean!" - Val



Those are the words you love to hear when making a shot for the deuce! All tied up 2-2 after 4 ends. — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Third End

Canada draws in to give up a steal of one, giving Japan a 2-0 lead after three ends.

As good as they could do! Canada draws in to give up a steal of 1. Japan leads 2-0 after 3 ends. pic.twitter.com/ZqZVzERjPP — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

Second End

Canada had the opportunity to pick up three points with a double but failed ot capitalize, leaving Japan with a steal of one.

Worth the risk, but it’s a steal of 1 for Japan. 1-0 🇯🇵 after two ends. pic.twitter.com/zlotGFduwi — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 6, 2021

First End

Canada throws through for the blank and keeps the hammer for the second end.