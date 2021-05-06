5h ago
Einarson, Canada fall to Japan, remain in playoff hunt at worlds
Canada's Team Kerri Einarson fall 6-5 to Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura, snapping their five-game win streak at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship. The Canadians remain in the mix with a 6-6 record, holding down the sixth and final playoff spot.
TSN.ca Staff
The Canadians remain in the mix with a 6-6 record, holding down the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Canada has one more matchup against China left on their schedule.
Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Friday afternoon at the earliest. As a result, follow the end by end action with TSN.ca's LIVE curling blog.
Canada vs. Japan
5-6
Final
10th End
Japan makes the hit and takes the win 6-5.
Ninth End
Canada makes an open hit for two. Japan leads 6-5 and has the hammer heading into the 10th end.
Eighth End
Japan completes a well-executed raise and scores two to extend their lead to 6-3 after the eighth end.
Seventh End
Canada has the chance to draw to half of the 4ft for a deuce. The shot is heavy but Canada still end up with a single point to make it 4-3 Japan heading into the eighth end.
Sixth End
Canada was a couple of feet heavy with their last shot, allowing Japan to play the nose hit for two and take a 4-2 lead after six ends.
Fifth End
Japan peels out Canada's final stone to blank the fifth end. The teams remain tied 2-2.
Fourth End
Japan noses, leaving an open hit and a deuce for Canada, who tie it up at 2-2 after four ends.
Third End
Canada draws in to give up a steal of one, giving Japan a 2-0 lead after three ends.
Second End
Canada had the opportunity to pick up three points with a double but failed ot capitalize, leaving Japan with a steal of one.
First End
Canada throws through for the blank and keeps the hammer for the second end.