CAMROSE, Alta. — Reigning national champion Kerri Einarson defeated Kaitlyn Lawes 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.

Einarson needed only five ends to complete the victory at the triple-knockout competition.

In another all-Canadian Draw 6 matchup at Encana Arena, Abby Ackland scored a single in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Isabelle Ladouceur.

Canada's Jennifer Jones edged Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-5 and Sweden's Isabella Wrana shaded South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 7-6.

Two men's draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.