THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time defending champion Kerri Einarson continues to roll at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Einarson's Team Canada rink from Gimli, Man., improved to 5-0 with a 10-5 victory over British Columbia's Mary-Anne Arsenault in Tuesday's early draw.

Arsenault struck first with three points in the second end, but Einarson responded with four in the third.

B.C. tied it with a point in the fourth, but Einarson put Team Canada up 7-4 with three in the sixth.

Arsenault conceded after another three-point end from Einarson in the eighth.

Meanwhile, Kerry Galusha and the Northwest Territories beat Manitoba 8-6, handing Altona skip Mackenzie Zacharias her first loss of the tournament.

In other Draw 10 action, Alberta's Laura Walker defeated Yukon's Hailey Birnie 11-5 and Ontario's Hollie Duncan picked up her team's first win with an 8-6 victory over Nova Scotia's Christina Black.

Galusha and Zacharias trailed Eianrson in the Pool B standings at 3-1, followed by Walker (3-2).

Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Black were next at 2-2, followed by Duncan and Arsenault at 1-4 and Birnie at 0-4.

The Pool B teams have another draw Tuesday evening, while the Pool A teams play in the afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.